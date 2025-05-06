Buhari mourns as Boss Mustapha loses sister

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Charity Mustapha.

Charity was a sister to Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, during Buhari’s administration.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, spokesman to Buhari on Monday in Abuja.

The former president said he received the news of the passing of Charity after a prolonged illness with great sadness.

He praised her strength and resilience in the period of her sickness, saying that “such a loss leaves a void that can never be filled.”

“The warmth and kindness for which she was known and with which she treated everyone will always remain in the hearts of her family and all those who met her one way or the other.

“She would forever be remembered with respect and affection by all who knew her.May you and your family find the strength and fortitude to endure this grievous loss,” he said. (NAN)