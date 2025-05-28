Buhari hails Tinubu at midterm, offers words of advice, encouragement

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on reaching the midpoint of his administration, calling for sustained support from Nigerians and offering pointed advice on governance, reform, and national unity.

In a goodwill message released Wednesday, Buhari commended Tinubu’s leadership and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the government marks its second year in office. He reminded Nigerians that leadership is a continuous journey, emphasizing the need for patience and consistency in implementing meaningful reforms.

“As the party and the government celebrate this milestone, we must remember that leadership is not a sprint but a marathon,” Buhari said.

The former president urged Nigerians to stand firmly behind the APC-led government, noting that the results of current reforms—particularly those aimed at curbing poverty and inflation—will materialize over time, not instantly.

“Reforms take time. They must not fall victim to distracting domestic politics,” he warned.

Buhari expressed strong support for Tinubu’s economic efforts, acknowledging the burden of inflation and poverty on Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens. However, he stressed that government alone cannot shoulder the entire responsibility for national progress.

“The task of reducing poverty and inflation, which is immense, mustn’t be left only to the government. The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can,” he said.

Calling for collective optimism, Buhari encouraged Nigerians to stay confident in the country’s potential.

“Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy,” he added. “I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care.”

The message underscores a rare public endorsement and mentoring tone from Buhari, as Tinubu navigates the complex terrain of governance and reform halfway into his tenure.