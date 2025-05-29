Buhari hails Adesina’s outstanding leadership as AfDB tenure comes to a close

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for his exemplary leadership as Managing Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB), congratulating him on the successful completion of his two terms, which end this August.

In a statement, Buhari expressed his satisfaction with the remarkable achievements recorded during Adesina’s tenure and commended the former AfDB president for setting a “great, unmatched record of excellence” that has left shareholders more satisfied than ever before.

“I have seen Dr. Adesina, a son of Nigeria, put up a spectacular performance in the African Development Bank after two terms. As his tenure ends and a successor is emerging, records show that he has set such a great, unmatched record of excellence, leaving shareholders far happier than they had ever been. I am happy with the role I played in bringing his talent forward,” Buhari said.

The former president highlighted that Adesina’s success is a result of hard work, discipline, and dedicated training. He described Adesina as “blessed with a special talent, combined with hope, faith, a firm resolve and confidence,” qualities that enabled him to overcome challenges and become a beacon of inspiration across Africa.

Buhari wished Adesina continued strength and success in his future endeavors, recognizing the Nigerian’s lasting impact on the continent’s development through his stewardship at the AfDB.