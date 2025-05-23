Bright Chimezie, Davido spark collaboration rumours after surprise meeting

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian music legends Bright Chimezie and Davido have sparked rumours of a potential collaboration after a surprise meeting during the week.. The meeting, which was preceded by a phone call, has generated excitement across the music industry, with many describing the development as a symbolic union of two generations of Nigerian music.

Insiders revealed that the meeting has ignited a wave of speculation suggesting that a possible collaboration could be on the horizon. The Zigima exponent is in Lagos, where he featured in the music video of Davido’s latest offering in the pipeline alongside Omale. While there’s no confirmation yet, industry observers are buzzing with excitement over what such a partnership could mean for Nigerian music.

Michael Odiong, CEO of Premier Records Limited, acknowledges the speculation and offers a glimmer of hope, stating that “a collaboration is not ruled out” and that both artists have mutual respect for each other. Bright Chimezie is open to working with an A-list artist like Davido. The respect is mutual and the potential is huge.”

A Bright Chimezie-Davido collaboration could resonate across generations, bringing together traditional and modern Nigerian music styles. The music industry is eagerly awaiting an official confirmation or announcement. Whether it was a simple meeting or the first step toward something groundbreaking, one thing is clear, this moment has captured the imagination of fans and the attention of the entire music industry.