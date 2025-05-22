Tinubu seeks senate’s approval for N1.48tn Rivers budget

President Bola Tinubu.

By Henry Umoru , ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate and the House of Representatives, seeking the consideration and approval of the N1.48 trillion appropriation bill for Rivers State.

In the letter read at plenary by the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu explained that when approved, the money will be used by the Emergency Rule Government of Rivers State to provide for education, agriculture, provision of free drugs, and others.

Akpabio explained that billion is earmarked for infrastructure development in the fiscal year, ₦166 billion for health, ₦75.6 billion for education, ₦31.4 billion for agriculture and ₦5 billion for free drug distribution to all categories of people in the state .

The President of the Senate accordingly referred the budgetary proposal to its committee on emergency rule in Rivers State and reported back as soon as practicable .

