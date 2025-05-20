FG launches manhunt for 7 fleeing inmates of Ilesa Prison

Nwakuche

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has launched an expansive manhunt for seven inmates who escaped from its Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa, Osun State following a Tuesday early morning downpour which breached the security of the facility.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, DCC Abubakar Umar, in a statement on Tuesday night, said “the force majeure which occurred at about 0200hours on Tuesday, 20th of May 2025 led to the escape of seven inmates”.

He said following the incident, the Controller General of Corrections CGC, Sylvester Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

“The service is working closely with sister security agencies as well as community leaders to recapture the escapees and bring them back to custody.

“However, the Service solicits the cooperation and support of the public in providing information that may lead to the recapture of the fleeing inmates.

“Anyone with information should please contact the nearest security agency or call the NCoS Response Desk lines as follows: 07087086005, 09060004598, 08075050006”, he requested.