News

May 26, 2025

Video: FCTA seals PDP National Secretariat

PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, on Monday, made good its threat to seal the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The action follows the inability of PDP to pay requisite fees regarding ground rents for over 25 years.

Details later…

Below is a video from the scene:

