Video: FCTA seals PDP National Secretariat

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, on Monday, made good its threat to seal the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The action follows the inability of PDP to pay requisite fees regarding ground rents for over 25 years.

Details later…

Below is a video from the scene:

BREAKING: FCTA seals PDP National Secretariat



The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Monday made good its threat to seal the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP following the inability of the party to pay requisite fees regarding… pic.twitter.com/5bIjEYOIsp — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) May 26, 2025

