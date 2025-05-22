Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price by N15

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Dangote Refinery has slashed the pump price of premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, by N15 per litre across Nigeria, with new prices ranging from N875 to N905 per litre depending on location.

The refinery, which had a few days ago assured consumers that petrol would remain stable despite the rise in the price of crude oil, urged Nigerians to buy the product at the new price from its partner stations.

Dangote Refinery, in a notice posted on its social media handles, listed MRS, Ardova, Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde Energy as its partner stations.

According to the refinery, consumers in Lagos would now pay N875 per litre instead of N890. For South West, it is N885, North East N905, North West and North Central N895, and South South and South East N905 per litre.