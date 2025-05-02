Breaking barriers: Acada Arcade Project builds bridge between military, civilians

By Esther Onyegbula

In a significant push to redefine commercial real estate within military-civilian relations, the Nigerian Army Post Service Housing Development Limited, in partnership with Peedeep Arcade Properties Limited, held its third allocation exercise for the Acada Arcade Shopping Complex, a joint venture that has already secured 70% investor subscription.

The event, which brought together subscribers, investors, and key stakeholders, highlighted the project’s rapid uptake and its strategic importance in Nigeria’s evolving commercial property landscape.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Peedeep Arcade Properties Limited, Colonel Kingsley Umoh (Rtd), emphasized the uniqueness of the project. “Acada Arcade is not just another real estate development; it is a showcase of affordability and strategic positioning. Despite its high-end façade, it is accessible to a broad range of investors. We have redefined what a modern market should be,” he stated.

Col. Umoh also revealed that Acada Arcade marks the first commercial venture by the Nigerian Army Post Service Housing Development Limited, which previously focused solely on residential projects. “This is the flagship of all their developments. Following our success here, we’ve commenced similar projects in other cities,” he said.

Located along LASU-Iba Road, Acada Arcade is designed with accessibility and scalability in mind. According to Project Engineer Manuel Adesola, every unit in the complex offers equal visibility and access. “We wanted all shop owners, whether in the front or back, to have fair exposure. The market layout eliminates the typical separation between parking and retail areas, creating better customer flow,” Adesola explained.

Funmi Odetola, Head of Marketing at Peedeep Arcade Properties, described the initiative as a transformative step in fostering military-civilian cooperation. “We are shifting from command to collaboration. This is more than a business project; it’s a national development strategy that encourages synergy between the armed forces and the civilian population,” she said.

The shopping complex offers investors flexible options, with unit sizes sold per square meter to accommodate varying business needs. Already, some buyers have secured spaces as large as 180 square meters, while others have opted for smaller units.

During the event, several subscribers received their documents and were officially allocated their spaces within the Acada Arcade Shopping Mall.

While the final title documents will be issued by the Post Service Housing Development Limited, provisional allocation papers were distributed at the event, affirming investor rights and ownership claims.

As more investors move in and begin operations, even ahead of full project completion, the developers announced ongoing negotiations with Eko Disco for dedicated power supply to the site, underlining their commitment to infrastructure development.

With its strategic location, adaptive design, and innovative public-private collaboration model, Acada Arcade is being positioned as a commercial benchmark and a symbol of modern urban development in Nigeria.