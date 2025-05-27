BoT chair, Wabara hails Tinubu, Wike for unsealing PDP’s national hqts

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA- Former Senate President and the Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, for their prompt intervention which led to the unsealing of PDP’s National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Recall that officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCDA, had on Monday, sealed the PDP headquarters along with other buildings in Abuja, over alleged non-payment of ground rents.

But following appeals by elders of the party, as well as the public outcry that trailed the action, President Tinubu, and Wike stepped in and halted further enforcement of the FCDA policy.

President Tinubu, who ordered a temporary suspension of the operations, granted affected property owners a 14-day window to sort things out with the FCDA.

The President’s intervention was contained in a statement by the Director of Land Administration for the FCT, Chijoke Nwankwoeze.

Commending President Tinubu and Wike for their intervention, Senator Wabara said they had shown maturity by harkening to appeals by the party elders.

According to the former Senate President, the unsealing of the PDP National secretariat is a demonstration that more could be achieved in the country through dialogue than the use of force.

He commended Mr President and the Minister “for showing sensitivity to the plights of the people and listening to the voices of the masses.”

Senator Wabara said:”As the BoT Chairman of the PDP, I, most sincerely appreciate the magnanimity and maturity of Mr President, as well as the Minister of FCT, in directing that the national secretariat of the main opposition party in the country be unsealed

“This singular action has saved Nigeria’s image before the international community, and doused the growing tension generated by the action of the FCDA”.

The BoT Chairman expressed optimism that before the expiration of the presidential window of grace, the matter would have been amicably resolved with the FCDA.

The former Senate President, however, appealed to the agency to temper justice with mercy, considering the prevailing economic situation in the country, which he noted, had put many owners of sealed properties in Abuja in a tight corner.