Boko Haram massacre farmers, fishermen in Borno for supporting ISWAP

Boko Haram jihadists killed over 17 fishermen and farmers in Malam Karanti village near Baga, Kukawa Local Government, Borno State, ‘for supporting Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP’.

The terrorists kidnapped many more, sources say, with the death toll expected to rise.

It was just the latest attack on civilians in the region’s long-running insurgency.

“So far 17 bodies have been recovered and the search for more bodies is underway,” Babakura Kolo, a militia leader in anti-jihadists operations told newsmen.

Boko Haram thinks “fishermen and farmers around the lake support ISWAP, who are more lenient to them – though they also kill fishermen and farmers when it suits them,” he added.

In a jihadist insurgency that has raged since 2009 in northeast Nigeria, some 40,000 people have been killed and two million displaced.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have been locked in in-fighting since their split in 2016 over ideological differences.

“Boko Haram now controls Lake Chad and they are wary of a potential comeback by ISWAP,” Kolo said.

Umar Ari, another militia member, said the assailants had come upon the victims while they were fishing and tending to their crops along the shores of the fresh water lake around 2 p.m., Thursday.

Ari gave the same toll for the attack.

ISWAP attack on soldiers

Thursday’s attack comes on the heels of a rise in attacks in the northeast, which has included raids on military bases.

Hours later, in a pre-dawn raid Friday, ISWAP stormed a base housing Nigerian and Cameroonian troops in the town of Wulgo, killing five.

Both Boko Haram and ISWAP have increasing targeted farmers, fishermen, loggers, herders and metal scrap collectors in the region.

Both groups accuse them of spying and passing information to the military and anti-jihadist militias.

In January, ISWAP killed at least 40 farmers in the community of Dumba, also on the shores of Lake Chad, for trespassing into its territory to farm without the armed group’s permission.

A Nigerian intelligence report seen by AFP suggested the toll could be more than 100.

Last month, Boko Haram killed 14 farmers in a raid on farmlands outside the town of Pulka, in Borno state, near the border with Cameroon, according to local officials.

