Boko Haram informants among politicians, soldiers — Zulum

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, alleged yesterday that some politicians and members of the armed forces act as informants and collaborators for Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor, who made the allegation in an interview on News Central’s Breakfast programme, also said the Nigerian Army lacks requisite equipment to fight terrorists, noting that devoid of politics, Boko Haram can be wiped out in six months.

Zulum spoke on a day Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said some of the terrorists and bandits terrorising the country are not Nigerians, even as the Senate warned that insurgency could spread to other parts of the North, if it was not checked now.

However, efforts by Vanguard to get the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, to respond to the allegations proved abortive as his phone line repeatedly said the owner was unavailable.

Messages sent to him on his Whatsapp line were also not responded to.

But speaking during the interview, the Borno governor vowed that the state will strengthen its intelligence network and deal with saboteurs “ruthlessly.”

He said: “We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian armed forces, among politicians, and within the communities. What we shall do is strengthen our intelligence and deal with them ruthlessly.

“Let’s remove contractocracy. In six months, we can put an end to this madness; we need not politicise insecurity.’’

Addressing the issue of surrendered insurgents, Zulum stated that while not all who surrendered had reformed fully, the overwhelming majority were contributing positively.

“I cannot completely say that 100% of those people who have surrendered are doing the right thing, but I want to assure you that over 99% are doing well and are not participating in the ongoing terrorism,” Zulum said

Kinetic, non-kinetic measures needed — Zulum

He reaffirmed the need for Nigeria to embrace both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in tackling insurgency, noting that over 99% of repentant insurgents were no longer involved in terrorism.

While also stressing that military force alone would never bring about a total end to insurgency, he stated: “Insurgency will never be ended by kinetic measures alone. We must ensure that the non-kinetic measures are also properly put in place.

“What I mean by non-kinetic measures is social, political, and economic dimensions of the crisis. Our ongoing non-kinetic measures have yielded positive results with the support of the Nigerian military.”

He acknowledged that not all 500,000-plus repentant fighters might stay reformed, but believed the system is largely working.

“Yes, I believe among the 500,000 or more that have repented, I cannot rule out the possibility of fewer of them going back to the bush,” he said.

He criticised the lack of equipment for the military and accused insurgents of having a superior technological advantage.

Governor Zulum, however, commended the military’s role in supporting peace-building efforts.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Armed Forces for the support they have been rendering to our non-kinetic measures,” Zulum said.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to pay attention to ground-level intelligence and professional advice from the military.

“We should not politicise insecurity. The President needs to listen to the people who can tell him the right thing. The President should listen to the Army.

“We must prioritise security. National and sub-national governments must pool resources together to procure equipment.

“The Army does not have the necessary equipment on ground to fight insurgency. Right now, the insurgents are using drones to fight soldiers on the ground.

“A few days ago, I visited the Chief of Army Staff. He said he is looking for about 32 drones and he would end the insurgency.

“My plea is that let us deal with this matter decisively. The president of Nigeria should listen to those that can distinguish between the right and wrong. Those that can tell him the right thing and not sycophants.

“He needs to understand what is happening on the ground. A few days ago, I said there is insurgency in Borno State. I commended the Federal Government for doing very well and that we should come together to resolve the issues.

“Some people said there is no insecurity in Borno State. We should not politicise insecurity,’’ Zulum said.

On state police debate, the governor said the existing security apparatus should be strengthened, rather than create a new policing system.

Borno State is the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency, which has led to the death of more than 50,000 people, and the displacement of millions from homes since 2009.

Recall that Governor Zulum had last Sunday, begged the Federal Government not to allow Marte, the only local government free of Boko Haram control, fall to the insurgents.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri, the governor had said: “Marte was resettled about four years ago but unfortunately, over the last three days, it was ransacked and displaced again.

‘’About 20,000 people left Marte for Dikwa. This huge number poses a threat, as allowing them to stay in the camp may make many of the younger ones vulnerable to recruitment by the insurgents.

“We returned to marte yesterday (Saturday) and spent the night there, with the support of the Nigerian Army and our volunteers. The community has now been resettled for the second time. Still, my appeal to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army is that we do everything possible to maintain this town on the ground.

“Hitherto, Marte Local Government Area comprised over 300 towns and villages. Now, we have only one remaining. If we cannot maintain this one, then we risk losing the entire local government area to the insurgents, which would be very disastrous. I believe we must not allow this to happen.

‘’Therefore, I am calling on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to work together with us to hold our ground and ensure this single town in the LGA remains.”

Our borders porous, some insurgents not Nigerians —Akpabio

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday gave insight into the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in some parts of the country, saying some of the insurgents and bandits are not from Nigeria.

According to him, the insurgents and bandits return to their countries after striking unprepared communities. Speaking after discussions on a motion on resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas of Adamawa State and other North-East states in Abuja yesterday, Akpabio called for vigilance, especially against the backdrop of the nation’s porous borders.

He said: “From what the Chief Whip is describing, it will look like there must be continual vigilance because, like you said, any time the fight abates and they think the military has relaxed, then they take them unawares by sporadic attacks. “When they are unprepared, they end up losing their lives. Our borders are very porous So anytime they escape from Nigeria, because some of them are not from Nigeria, they still find their way in at any time to attack our people.”

On its part, the Senate asked the Federal Government to establish a military base in Hong Local Government Area to reinforce the existing personnel of the Army and other sister security agencies.

The Senate, while commending what it described as the brilliant performance of law enforcement agents, said a military base will stop Boko Haram insurgency from spreading to wider communities in the north and beyond.

It also directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to provide relief materials to cushion the effects of the attacks on the affected communities, just as it observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion, titled “Resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas, Adamawa State and other North-East States,” sponsored by Senator Amunu Iya Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central), and co-sponsored by all the senators from the North-East.

In his presentation, Senator Abbas said: “The Senate notes that the incidences of successive Boko Haram attacks on communities in Hong LGA left thousands of innocent people homeless and displaced.

“Further notes that the frequent attacks directly affects the following communities among others; February 25, 2025, Kwapre and Zah were under attack and houses were burnt, schools destroyed, and many people injured.

“April 15, 2025, Banga and Lar communities were attacked, five were killed, houses and churches burnt down; on April 26, 2025, Kwapre in Yadul district Garaha ward was attacked again. This time, 11 members of the local vigilante were killed, houses and public properties were destroyed.

“On May 16, 2025, (just last week) Kulda in Yadul District, Garaha Ward was attacked, 16 people were killed, over 90% of the houses, including places of worship, were burned down and Mayo Ladde community in Gaya ward was also attacked. The attack left 6 people dead.

“Also notes that neighbouring Gombi LGA has as well been under Boko Haram attacks. January 17, 2025, four people were killed; February 17, 2025, one hunter was killed.

“Aware that the resurgence of Boko Haram activities cut across the North-Eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

“Worried that the unfortunate activities of Boko Haram affect the economic activities of the affected areas and, by extension, the whole region and the country at large. People in the affected areas no longer go to the farms or engage in normal trading activities.

“Disturbed that if not proactively checked, the Boko Haram insurgency is capable of spreading to wider communities in the north and beyond.”

In his contribution, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno said: “ I also want to seize this opportunity to commend the Nigerian military for their determination and enthusiasm in the fight against boko Haram insurgency and for the political will and support given to the Nigeria military by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, toward discharging their mandate

“Two-third of local government in Borno and Yobe states have said they are under the sub-control of Boko Haram, I don’t know. But as a result of the political will by the government and support, as well as the same determination and enthusiasm displayed by the military.and the gallantry . Boko Haram was decapitated, the local governments that were under the firm control of the Boko Haram insurgents were liberated and Nigerian authority was restored.

“Before, I could think of going to my constituency or my hometown but today, I can go to my hometown and sleep.

“Yes. It’s as a result of the fight, the gallantry and resilience displayed by the military but now, there is a resurgence of Boko Haram, to the extent that they attack our military formations, dislodged the soldiers and cart away military equipment. For example, last week, a military base in one of my communities was attacked and about five soldiers were killed.

‘’In one of the communities, they massacred 23 people and in another community, they killed 30 people and the main reason they did that is that there was a fight between the two factions of Boko Haram.’’