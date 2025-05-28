Boat mishaps: FG presents 3,500 life jacks to Lagos waterways authority

FG presents 3,500 life jacks to Lagos waterways authority

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday presented 3,500 life jackets to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) to advance the national initiative to enhance safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at LASWA Headquarters, Five Cowries Terminal in Lagos, Oyetola, who was represented by the Director of Maritime Services, Mercy Ilori, said that the challenge posed by boat mishaps and related fatalities across the country remains a grave concern.

Oyetola added that many of these tragedies are preventable and often arise from neglect of basic safety measures, particularly the use of life jackets.

His words: “The distribution of life jackets in Lagos state is the current administration’s initiative to foster a culture of safety on our waterways, particularly in communities where water transport is an essential part of daily life. This campaign has been conducted in Niger, Bayelsa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom States and will move to other littoral States in the coming weeks.

“Our commitment is to end the avoidable loss of lives on Nigeria’s waters. Consequently, Our strategy is anchored on three pillars: Strict enforcement of the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations 2023; Continuous public education and sensitization campaigns; and Provision of critical safety equipment, notably life jackets, to waterway users.

“The unique nature of the waterways in Lagos, marked by heavy commercial activity, high passenger traffic, and critical links to international maritime corridors, makes safety measures even more essential. This campaign seeks to address these distinct challenges by promoting life-saving practices that protect all who depend on these waters.

“For the campaign to yield sustainable results, collaboration with State and Local Governments is essential. To this end, we call on traditional rulers, community leaders, boat operators, and transport unions to champion this cause and embed safety culture at the grassroots level.

He encouraged all boat operators and ferry associations to enforce the use of life jackets, which is not an inconvenience but a shield among passengers. “Imbibe the slogan, No life Jacket, no entry!”

Also, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said that the state has adopted a multi-modal transport system, incorporating rail, road, and water movement, due to its huge population.

“I am happy with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s initiative because it will not only boost safety but help extend our reach to many private operators who have, over time, faced challenges in obtaining these life jackets.

“One thing that I can assure you is that it’s also going to give people reassurance. What we have noticed is that some people have a phobia of water, but the moment they start seeing intentional moves on the waterways—more life jackets, better boats on the waterways—we will be able to secure the waterways and free our roads from congestion”.

Meanwhile, Dr Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and Damilola Emmanuel, the General Manager of LASWA, posited that the life jacket donation strengthens LASWA’s existing safety initiatives and supports Lagos State’s ongoing campaign to promote the essential use of life jackets among all waterways users.

“This donation epitomizes the robust partnership between federal and state agencies dedicated to ensuring that Nigeria’s waterways are secure, viable alternatives to road transportation while being user-friendly.”

Vanguard News