Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Bishop Ajayi, Rev. Ayo-Alabi, others set for Jesus + nothing conference

By Olayinka Ajayi

To deepen the understanding and experience of the Gospel of Grace, the Love of God in Christ Church has concluded plans to feature proven men of God like Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Bishop Wale Ajayi, Rev Peter Ayo-Alabi, Pastor Andrea Crayton, Bishop Wale Ajayi, among others in its annual ‘Jesus + Nothing Conference’

In a statement, lead Pastor and convener of the conference, Apostle Flourish Peters, disclosed that the conference is billed for Wednesday, May 28 to Sunday, June 1, 2025, at The LOGIC Church headquarters, in Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, “This year’s Conference promises a powerful convergence of insightful teachings from globally recognized ministers and uplifting worship sessions led by an array of gifted music ministers.

“Spirit-filed guest speakers include: Rev Peter Ayo-Alabi, Pastor Andrea Crayton, Bishop Wale Ajayi, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Rev Toks Adejuwon, Pastor Nkechi Ene, and Dr Phil Ransom-Bello. Each powerful speaker will bring unique perspectives on the “Jesus + Nothing” theme, guiding attendees into a richer relationship with Christ.

“The Conference will also feature soul-stirring music ministry from some of the most anointed voices in gospel music, such as Magpsalms, Pastor Noble G, Dorcas Moore, Gerald Bishung, Neon Adejo, Deaconess Ayo Vincent, and Princess Uche.

“The conference is a divine mandate to unequivocally declare the centrality and all-sufficiency of Jesus Christ, It’s an invitation to experience the undiluted Gospel, to be transformed by His grace, and to be empowered to live a life that reflects Jesus, plus absolutely nothing else. We are expecting profound encounters with God and life-changing revelations for everyone who attends.”