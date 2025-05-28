Bill to guarantee 15% female representation in Nigerian Armed Forces passes second reading

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill that seeks to amend the Armed Forces Act to institutionalise gender inclusion by mandating a minimum 15% female representation in recruitment, enlistment, and appointments within Nigeria’s military services.

Sponsored by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara, the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to address longstanding gender imbalances in the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The proposed legislation introduces affirmative action into military operations and administration, while aligning Nigeria’s defence institutions with global standards on gender equity.

Ogbara, in her lead debate, highlighted the pressing need to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria’s armed forces, noting that women remain significantly underrepresented, especially in leadership and operational roles.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria play a central role in safeguarding national security, but our current legal framework lacks specific provisions for gender inclusion. This bill is not just about equity; it is a national security imperative,” she stated.

The bill seeks to : Legally guarantee at least 15% female representation across all stages of recruitment and appointment in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Establish a gender-responsive compliance programme that governs military training, accommodation, logistics, postings, operations, and disciplinary processes.

Create a dedicated gender-monitoring unit responsible for maintaining records, monitoring compliance, and collating disaggregated data on military personnel.

The proposed amendment specifically targets Section 1 of the Armed Forces Act, inserting new clauses that would ensure female inclusion becomes a statutory requirement rather than a discretionary practice.

Hon. Ogbara cited global and national policy instruments supporting the amendment, including United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, Nigeria’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women), to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“This amendment brings us into alignment with our international obligations and our constitutional duty to guarantee equality and non-discrimination,” she said.

The bill goes beyond quotas, proposing structural reforms that would embed gender sensitivity into the Armed Forces’ operational culture. If passed, the gender-compliance programme will be required to inform all administrative decisions and engagements, including how personnel are trained, housed, deployed, and disciplined.

Hon. Ogbara argued that such reforms would enhance the professionalism, accountability, and effectiveness of the military, especially in light of modern security challenges that demand diverse perspectives.

“This Bill is a call to justice, equity, and national progress. By supporting it, we signal a commitment to inclusive governance and military excellence,” she said.

The bill has three clauses and is now set for further legislative consideration. If passed into law, it will mark a historic step towards gender inclusion in one of Nigeria’s most male-dominated institutions.