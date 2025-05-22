Bianca Ojukwu, Zik’s widow call for support as Ojukwu varsity honours pioneer VC, Mbadinuju,

Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu

….25 Alumni Recognized at Silver Jubilee Anniversary

…..Emma Bishop Okonkwo Pledges N50m Borehole Project for Students

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Biafran warlord Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and Prof. Uche Azikiwe, widow of Nigeria’s first civilian President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, have jointly called on prominent Nigerians to support the development of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State.

The appeal was made on Wednesday during the Ojukwu Legacy Awards ceremony, a major highlight of the university’s Silver Jubilee Anniversary celebration. Both women praised the efforts of past and present administrations of the institution but emphasized the need for further improvements to elevate the university to a level worthy of Ojukwu’s name.

In her remarks, Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Kate Omenugha noted that the university, established in 2000 by former Anambra State Governor, the late Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, has witnessed significant growth over the past 25 years. She commended Mbadinuju for signing the bill that established COOU on January 1, 2000, as well as the then Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the late Hon. Barth Onugbolu, for facilitating its passage into law.

According to Prof. Omenugha, the university currently boasts 15 faculties and 73 academic programmes spanning various disciplines, including Arts, Sciences, Law, Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering, Technology, and Management.

Chief Emma Bishop Okonkwo, an industrialist and recipient of the Ojukwu Legacy Award, expressed appreciation to the university for the recognition. He pledged to fund the construction of a borehole project worth N50 million to ensure consistent water supply for both students and staff.

Also honored at the event were Mr. Ifeanyi Matthew Ihebom, Managing Director/CEO of EL/Matt Nigeria Limited; Engr. Paul Okafor, a former President of the Students Union Government (SUG); and 23 other distinguished alumni. The event also paid tribute to founding figures such as Dr. Mbadinuju and Hon. Onugbolu for their foundational roles in establishing the institution.