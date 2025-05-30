Biafra Day: Banks, markets open in Abakaliki

…..as residents ignore the call for a sit-at-home order.

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

There was human and vehicular movement in Abakaliki, the capital city of Ebonyi State, in non-compliance with the call for a sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) in honour of fallen Biafra heroes.

The capital city witnessed busy streets; workers were in their offices, and businesses were ongoing at the markets.

Some schools shut their gate out of fear of the unknown.

Banks and shops on the streets were opened, while markets and motor parks were opened for businesses.

Some students and pupils did not go to school out of fear, but their schools were open for studies.

The capital city was calm and peaceful, and no security agents were seen parading the streets, but people were going about their normal businesses.