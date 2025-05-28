Biafra Day: Abia CP assures residents of tight security

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Ahead of the May 30 Biafra Day declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, has assured residents of tight security and urged them to go about their lawful activities without fear of harassment.

IPOB had designated May 30 as Biafra Day to commemorate the heroes and heroines of the defunct Biafra. The group directed residents to shut down businesses and stay indoors.

Speaking during a security briefing with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Commanders, CP Isa disclosed that all units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain a strong presence at strategic locations across the state.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, said the CP emphasized strict adherence to the Operation Order and urged officers to supervise their subordinates effectively.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, convened a security briefing with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Commanders,” the statement read.

“During the briefing, the CP emphasized the need for strict compliance with the Operation Order and directed officers to ensure adequate supervision of their personnel.

“He further instructed all formations to secure their bases and government infrastructure. Units are to remain alert and proactive, particularly those stationed at strategic points.

“Response teams have been directed to remain on standby and be ready to respond swiftly to any emergency.

“The CP also ordered the continued execution of the Operation Show of Force, to be coordinated by Area Commanders in collaboration with sister security agencies throughout the state.”

The Commissioner advised residents to remain security conscious and report any suspicious activity or individuals to the police.