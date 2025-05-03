Best Crypto Betting Sites In 2025: Your Guide to Crypto and Bitcoin Sports Betting

According to The Financial Times, bets placed in cryptocurrency last year generated $8.14bn in gross gaming revenue (GGR). Why should that statement interest you?

The fear has always been about how crypto betting might be in its test phase, but it’s way beyond that now. Crypto and Bitcoin sports betting is the spice to the sports betting experience.

Crypto betting’s explosion in Nigeria is no news. ConsenSys and YouGov conducted a global poll which found Nigeria to have the highest level of crypto market awareness in Africa.

As cryptocurrency keeps testing limits, it was only a matter of time before Nigerians adopted it as a means of placing bets. But it’s not just about placing a bet, is it?

It’s about betting it faster, with lower fees, and more privacy.

This article walks you through everything you need to know about Crypto and Bitcoin Sports Betting, step by step, and unveils the best crypto betting sites for 2025.

What is Crypto Betting?

Crypto betting is the practice of using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., to place bets instead of traditional fiat currencies like Naira, USD, or Euro.

Key Reddit conversations continually deliberate on the difficulties that come with traditional payment methods, even for betting. Bank restrictions, currency conversions, long processing times, and high fees can get in the way of you placing a simple bet.

This is why crypto betting becomes a game-changer. You can deposit Bitcoin into your betting account, place a wager, and cash out directly to your crypto wallet without waiting for banks to process payments or worrying about exchange rates.

Not all betting sites are platforms that allow crypto betting. Among the many that allow you to bet with crypto, this guide will help you narrow down your choices.

How to Choose the Best Crypto Betting Site

The following are the top attributes to look out for in a top crypto betting site:

1. Security

According to research from Onfido’s Identity Fraud Report, fraudsters hit the gambling industry hard in 2023. The average fraud rate for gambling and betting companies was 7.6% in 2023, up from 4.2% in 2022.

This represents an 80% increase. Gambling fraud rates are also significantly higher than the average rates across other industries, and the normalized average rate of 4.4%.

Security is key in crypto betting. Make sure the site uses SSL encryption and other strong security measures to protect your personal and financial details.

This is especially important in crypto betting, where transactions are anonymous and irreversible.

2. Cryptocurrency Options

Not all sites accept the same cryptocurrencies. Confirm the site supports Bitcoin (BTC) and possibly other coins like Ethereum (ETH) or Litecoin (LTC).

Sites that accept multiple cryptocurrencies give you the flexibility to choose the one that works best for you.

3. Betting Options

Choose a platform that offers a variety of sports and betting markets from football, basketball, or eSports. You want to make sure the site offers the sports you’re passionate about, as well as different ways to place your bets.

4. Customer Support

Good customer support can make all the difference when you’re navigating issues like withdrawals or account verification.

Not all sites offer 24/7 support. It’s best to seek the ones that support customers through live chat or email to resolve any issues.

These four attributes are key to a successful trading experience on any crypto betting platform. Now you can choose wisely.

What Is The Best Crypto Betting Site In 2025?

Sportsbet.io is the best crypto betting site in 2025. They offer a wide range of sports betting options, secure transactions, and support for multiple cryptocurrencies.

Sportsbet.io offers an excellent platform for both beginners and experienced bettors.

The following are the top features of Sportsbet.io that allow it to rank as number one on our list of best crypto betting sites:

Wide Range of Sports



Multiple Cryptos Accepted



Speed and Privacy



Clean User Interface and an Excellent User Experience



Solid Welcome Bonuses and Regular Promotions for New Users



Do you want to start crypto betting on Sportsbet? Watch this video below to guide you.

How Does Crypto/Bitcoin Sports Betting Work on Sportsbet.io?

Here’s an easy text guide to getting started with Bitcoin sports betting on Sportsbet.io:

Create an Account on Sportsbet.io and create your account.

Head over to the “Deposit” section to deposit your crypto. Check to see which is accepted.

Once your funds are in, select the sport or game you want to bet on and you are good to go.

If you win, you’ll be credited in your preferred crypto. Simply select your crypto wallet, and the funds will be transferred to you almost instantly.



In 4 simple steps, you’ve just simplified your betting journey. Welcome to crypto betting.

Bet Prediction in Crypto Betting

As pumping and exciting as betting is, it comes with its “losses”, literally. Betting and Crypto betting is risky, but with crypto prediction sites like Betweysure, you can take calculated risks.

Let’s discuss the top crypto betting prediction sites in 2025 you should know.

Best Crypto Betting Prediction Sites

The following are the best crypto betting prediction sites that can take your crypto betting game to the next level:

Betweysure is the best crypto betting prediction site for all your crypto betting needs in 2025. They provide users with accurate and data-driven predictions, giving you an edge in the betting market.

Their user-friendly interface makes it easy for beginners and expert bettors alike to make better decisions.

Betweysure is committed to transparency and accountability to ensure that users can trust the predictions.

2. Forebet

Popularly known as a top betting prediction website, Forebet operates on a global scale. It guarantees accurate football predictions on every available market and covers events from almost every league. Each league has its own analysis, helping you plan your bets accordingly.

3. Predictz

Predictz offers free football tips, predictions, and analysis. It provides statistics, the latest results, and league tables to help you make informed betting decisions. The site’s predictions indicate the most likely outcome of each football match, minimizing your risks.

Now you can start crypto betting with the best crypto betting sites to your right and the best crypto betting prediction platform to your left. You are fully armed.

Conclusion

Crypto betting has changed the game for bettors in Africa. With the combination of Sportsbet.io and Betweysure, you can place crypto and Bitcoin bets quickly and privately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is Crypto Betting Legal in Nigeria in 2025?

Yes, crypto betting is completely legal in Nigeria.

2. How Do I Fund My Betting Account with Bitcoin in Nigeria?

Here’s a quick step-by-step to fund your crypto betting account:

Buy Bitcoin : Use trusted exchanges like Binance or Paxful to buy BTC with Naira.



: Use trusted exchanges like Binance or Paxful to buy BTC with Naira. Create a Betting Account : Sign up on a crypto-friendly site like Sportsbet.io.



: Sign up on a crypto-friendly site like Sportsbet.io. Get Your Deposit Address : Navigate to “Deposit,” select BTC, and copy the wallet address.



: Navigate to “Deposit,” select BTC, and copy the wallet address. Send Your Crypto : Paste the address into your wallet or exchange and transfer your BTC.



: Paste the address into your wallet or exchange and transfer your BTC. Start Betting



3. What Are the Risks of Crypto Betting and How Can I Avoid Scams?

Top Risks in Crypto Betting:

Phishing sites pretending to be legit platforms



Irreversible transactions



Lack of customer support



Too-good-to-be-true bonuses



How to Avoid Scams in Crypto Betting:

Stick to platforms reviewed by reputable sources



Never click on links from random Telegram or WhatsApp betting groups



Use 2FA on both your betting account and crypto wallet



Confirm site URLs before logging in



4. Can I Win Real Money Betting with Crypto in Nigeria?

Absolutely, you can win real money by betting with crypto in Nigeria and it’s paid in crypto too. Platforms like Sportsbet.io credit your winnings in BTC, ETH, or whichever coin you used.