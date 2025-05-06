Benue, Zamfara: Coalition of ex-lawmakers hails lawyers for protesting to N’Assembly

File: Lawyers

By Nnasom David

Coalition of Former Nigerian Lawmakers (CoFoNiL), has described as “patriotic move to save democracy”, the protest by some Lawyers to National Assembly, Abuja, on Tuesday, calling on the House of Representatives to take-over Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.

According to the Coalition, made up of former Lawmakers in both Federal and State levels, the protest was timely and within the ambit of law, describing the Lawyers as “heroes of democracy who meant well for the country”.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Rt. Hon. Dapo Olowolagba, the Coalition said the Lawyers had done exactly what was expected of anyone who is learned about the constitutionalism of Nigeria and who is equally patriotic about the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, as embedded in the Coat of Arms.

“Section 11(4) of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended), allows the National Assembly to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of any state whose House of Assembly is unable to perform its functions.

“The same Constitution also empowers the National Assembly to summon Governors and any other state actors amongst the sub-nationals. It is not to dabble into the internal activities of the state, but to use its constitutional powers to intervene where there are issues that portray the tendencies of breakdown of law and order.

“We did it during the 3rd Assembly, when the National Assembly summoned the then Governor of Benue State, and he obliged. When the issues raised were straightened, he was asked to take a bow and go”, Olowolagba said.

He stressed further that, Benue and Zamfara States were on the pedestal that would precipitate a call for a state of emergency, if urgent constitutional action was not taken by the National Assembly, as canvassed by the Lawyers.

“We all witnessed what happened in Rivers State in March. The case of Zamfara and Benue is not different. The only difference is that, the President has not wielded the big stick yet. The two states had all the time to mend walls, reinstate the Assembly Members that were unconstitutionally suspended, unite the Assemblies and get down to proper legislative business.

“We all saw what the Supreme Court did in the case of Rivers State Assembly, and how steps taken by the Jumbo-led Assembly were reversed, including the 2025 Appropriation Bill and Council elections; it means if Assembly is not properly constituted, its operations are illegal, and without the State Assembly, the business of governance in the state is grounded.

“The case of Zamfara is even worse. Imagine the Governor running the state for over one year without a properly constituted Sate Assembly? Since assumption to office, the Governor is busy with needless fights – he is either fighting a former Governor or Assembly Members. The same reason he orchestrated the suspension of some Assembly Members is what himself and his government have been doing against his predecessor.

“It is against this background that, our Coalition is strongly behind the calls that the National Assembly of Nigeria should takeover activities of Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly, to forestall anarchy, which could lead to a state of emergency”, he added.

Recall that, some Lawyers, numbering over 1,000 came together from across the country, under the Save Benue and Zamfara Coalition on Tuesday, and protested to the National Assembly to take over the functions of the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.

The protesters lamented that in Zamfara, 10 lawmakers have been suspended since February 2024, on the instructions of Governor Dauda Lawal for raising alarm over the rising insecurity in the state.

Similarly, in Benue, they stated that 13 Members of the House of Assembly were suspended for allegedly refusing Governor Hyacinth Alia’s instruction to suspend the Chief Judge of State.

Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, reads inter alia: ‘At any time when any House of Assembly of a State is unable to perform its functions by reason of the situation prevailing in that State, the National Assembly may make such laws for the peace, order and good government of that State with respect to matters on which a House of Assembly may make laws as may appear to the National Assembly to be necessary or expedient until such time as the House of Assembly is able to resume its functions; and any such laws enacted by the National Assembly pursuant to this section shall have effect as if they were laws enacted by the House of Assembly of the State: Provided that nothing in this section shall be construed as conferring on the National Assembly power to remove the Governor or the Deputy Governor of the State from office.’