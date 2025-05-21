Benue: Ex-PDP chair, 3 others killed in fresh herders’ attack

By Peter Duru

Makurdi —A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State, James Akase, and three others have been killed in a fresh attack on communities in Guma and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Akase, who was killed Monday afternoon, was at a time the Chairman of PDP in his Tse-Defam, Mba’akov Vengav, Avihijime Council Ward of Gwer West LGA.

According to a source in his area, until his death, he was displaced by the herders and was shot dead by the armed invaders “who took over his community, when he went back to his ancestral home in search of food to sustain his family.”

Meanwhile, in a separate attack same day, three others were also killed in Guma LGA communities by the marauders, who attacked Tse Ikpe Ago, along Yogbo-Gyungu Aze road in Mbayer/Yandev Cuncil Ward, and Tse Kologa in Mbagune, Nyiev Council Ward.

A Public Affairs Analyst in the state, Samuel Aondohemba, said the attacks were “coordinated and unprovoked.”

He explained that the multiple attacks left many other persons in the communities severely injured, “while others are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals across the area.

“These senseless killings are yet another painful reminder of the unending bloodshed our people in Benue state continue to endure.”

Gwer West LGA Chairman, Victor Ormin confirmed the killing of the PDP Chairman in the area, saying: “The deceased went to the farm to get some food when he met his death.”

“And another man who was kidnapped on Monday was released later in the night after his family paid the ransom demanded from them.”

The Guma LGA Chairman, Maurice Orwough, as well as the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene could not be reached at press time.