Benue CP orders investigation into shooting of female student by police

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Police Commissioner, Dr. Ifeanyi Emenari, has ordered investigation into the incident that led to the shooting of Emmanuella Ahenjir, a 200-Level student of Federal University Wukari, by police personnel in Makurdi.

The Business Management student was shot Friday morning at Wurukum area of Makurdi town when the vehicle she was riding in was shot at by yet to be identified police personnel during stop-and-search-duty.

The incident generated angry reaction and several Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, and groups threatened mass protest if justice was not done to the matter before next Tuesday.

The state Police Command, in a statement, by its Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene disclosed that the Commissioner of Police had instituted an investigation into the matter promising to unravel the truth and ensure that justice was done in the matter.