Benue: CONYL demands arrest, prosecute of herders responsible for murder in New Nyanya

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The umbrella body of youth groups from the six geopolitical zones under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the armed herdsmen who allegedly killed two young men at Angwan Doka 2, New Nyanya, Nasarawa State.

The deceased were allegedly killed by their attackers following a confrontation over the destruction of a mango tree one of the boys planted.

The coalition in statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, issued Friday in Makurdi described the grousome murdered of the victims as a gross violation of human dignity and disregard for human life.

Part of the statement read, “CONYL receives with rude shock and utter dismay the news of the senseless killing of two young boys by terrorists parading as herdsmen at Angwan Doka 2 New Nyanya, Nasarawa State, following a confrontation over the destruction of a mango tree recently planted by one of them.

“According to reports, the herdsmen, when challenged, drew a knife and cruelly ended the life of the boy in cold blood.

“This heinous act is not only a gross violation of human dignity but also a clear indication of growing lawlessness and disregard for human life.

“It is unfathomable that any person would place the life of an animal above that of a human being. Such a person, in truth, has lost all sense of humanity and must not be allowed to roam free among decent citizens.

“We therefore demand the immediate arrest, investigation, and prosecution of the individual responsible for this barbaric act. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, to assure the public that our society values human life and upholds the rule of law.

“No one who behaves like a demon, prioritizing livestock over human lives, deserves to live freely among law-abiding citizens. If this crime goes unpunished, it will set a dangerous precedent and embolden others to act with similar impunity.

“Abuja is the capital of our great nation that house all the embassies and representatives of nations from different parts of the world. This cruelty must be treated accordingly.

“We trust that President Bola Tinubu will direct the security agencies to act swiftly and decisively on this matter. This madness by terrorists parading as herdsmen must stop forthwith.”