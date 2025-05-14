Benue community leaders blast Arewa, Afenifere groups over call for SGF’s suspension

George Akume

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The three main Socio-cultural Organizations in Benue State, under the aegis of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, Ochetoha K’ Idoma, OKI, and Omi Ny’ Igede, ONI, have condemned the alleged calls by Arewa Patriots and an Afenifere group demanding the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume.

They insisted that the position of the two groups is politically motivated and targeted at the President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Addressing the Media in Makurdi, the Chairman of the tribal Socio-cultural groups and President General of Mzough U Tiv, worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, said it was disheartening that the two groups were calling for the head of Senator Akume over the ongoing investigation of an aide in his office by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Chief Ihagh pointed out that “they called for the suspension of the SGF from office for allegedly standing in the way of the investigation of the Senior Special Assistant to the President, attached to the office of the SGF, Mr Torhile Uchi, who is presently being investigated by the EFCC.

“It is quite disheartening, to say the least, that the groups would suggest that Senator Akume, is hindering the EFCC from doing its job. He knows the pros and cons of such situations and would not intentional block the EFCC from doing its job.”

“Let us refreshen your memories a little. Recall that at the onset of the allegations leveled against Mr. Uchi, the SGF, had given his nod to all the security agencies to investigate the Aide, absolving himself of any connection with the alleged fraud, thus the call for the suspension of Senator Akume is politically motivated and not based on the yardstick of accountability and transparency.

“What we thought as a group is that all interested parties will wait to hear the outcome of the investigation and thereafter draw conclusions on the matter. But unfortunately, the factional Afenifere group and the Arewa Patriots have drawn a conclusion on the matter.

“As a Member of the Ethnic Nationalities of Nigeria, I know that there is no factional Afenifere, therefore we believe that this group has been sponsored to do what they are doing and also acting out a script handed to them.

“We have also noticed that some Arewa groups have been throwing spanners in the works of President Bola Tinubu, as well as his appointees and the Arewa Patriots have towed this line of action.

“Before now, we had thought that we are part of Arewa, and the people of Arewa are with us, but with this development, they have clearly drawn a demarcation that they are Northerners and we are from Middle Belt.

“The statement by the Arewa Patriots is so pathetic because we have seen instances where allegations of misappropriation had been leveled against Northerners and Afenifere and nobody called for their resignation, suspension or outright removal, whereas in this case Senator Akume has not been accused of embezzling government funds, despite that, they are asking for his head.

Also the EFCC and other security agencies are already investigating the issue, so what the Arewa Patriots and the factional Afenifere are doing is that they are trying to stampede the investigation by the EFCC.

We have also discovered that some of the groups that are coming out against the SGF, Senator George Akume are rocking the boat that would ensure that the President and his appointees fail in governance. However, we want to state in very clear terms that we the people of the Middle Belt are 100 percent in support of President Bola Tinubu, and we stand by him despite the clamour that he should not run in 2027.

“So, if the North think that they have some bones to pick with Mr President, so that he does not emerge President in 2027, we do not stand with them on this matter. We want to state categorically and without a shade of doubt that we the people of the Middle Belt are good to go with President Tinubu.”