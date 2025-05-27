Benue: 7 killed in lone accident involving truck laden with cement

By Peter Duru

Makurdi —Seven persons have been killed in a lone accident involving a truck laden with cement along Katsina-Ala-Zaki Biam Road.

The accident, which occured, weekend, left some other occupants of the truck with injuries.

According to an eyewitness, “The cement truck with about 600 bags of cement was on top speed while heading towards Zaki Biam when the driver hit a pothole and lost control. The vehicle tumbled over, leaving seven persons dead and some others injured.

“In fact, it was the quick intervention of the locals that saved the lives of six of the occupants of the truck, who sustained injuries as two others escaped unhurt.”

Confirming the development, Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Steve Ayodele said 15 people were involved in the accident.

He also confirmed that the debris of the ill fated truck had been removed from the road to allow for free flow of traffic.