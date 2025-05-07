Bello Turji on the run, many terrorist commanders killed – Defence Minister

Bello Turji

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, has said that the notorious terrorist leader, Bello Turji has been on the run as a result of sustained offensives by the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in recent time.

Badaru stated this during a Ministerial Briefing on the activities of the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that troops also killed several key terrorist leaders such as Maza Barume Madaro; Kachalla Alhaji Dati; Bani Wala Burki; Kachalla Dogo Kwaden; Chairman Hanazuma; Kachalla Bandiyo; and Maiyara Madaci.

Others killed include Alhaji Karki; Kachalla Makore; Zakiru and Okachalla Azarailu.

According to him, troops are neutralising these bandits by the day, and the leaders are going down by day. And they are on the run.

“Recently, there has been a renewed impetus to all our operations across the country, translating into commendable achievement, specifically in the Northeast.

“Inspote of the recent short-lived desperation of the terrorists, troops have responded excessively and turned a devastating blow across the theatres,’’ he said.

Badaru assured Nigerians of the commitment of the military to address all the prevailing security challenges, adding that they were doubling their intelligence to nip them in the bud.

He said that Nigeria’s security challenges were deeply rooted in decades-long social and political fractures, economic dislocation, transnational borders influence, and global terrorism metrics that continue to mutate beyond classical military doctrines.

“Accordingly, addressing those threats requires a multifaceted approach, combining military efforts with social and economic development, regional cooperation and remorse governance, to ensure lasting peace and stability.

“President Bola Tinubu’s firm directive, that ‘Enough is Enough’, signals enforcement of political will, which also charges us to double our effort in collaboration of all stakeholders towards overcoming the security challenges in this nation.

“Thus, under the leadership and direction of the President, the Ministry of Defence has coordinated joint efforts through intelligence sharing, coordinated various kinetic and non-kinetic efforts to defeat the insurgents,’’ he said.