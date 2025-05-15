Barcelona win La Liga title after beating rivals Espanyol

Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP)

A stunning Lamine Yamal strike helped crown Barcelona La Liga champions with a 2-0 win at local rivals Espanyol on Thursday, with victory ensuring Real Madrid can no longer catch them at the top of the table.

Yamal’s effort and a Fermin Lopez goal took Hansi Flick’s side seven points clear of Los Blancos with two matches remaining, to clinch their 28th title and complete a superb domestic treble.

rbs/as