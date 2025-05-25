Barcelona sign off La Liga in style with 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao

La Liga champions Barcelona celebrated a successful season with a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in their final match, with Robert Lewandowski netting twice to pass his 100 goal milestone for the club.

The veteran Polish forward, 36, reached 27 league goals for the season, although he finished behind Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe on 31.

Barcelona wrapped up a domestic treble with Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cups wins, while fourth-place Athletic also had a fine season and returned to the Champions League for the first time in 11 years.

Athletic defender Oscar de Marcos made his 570th and final appearance for the club, behind only Jose Angel Iribar, a goalkeeper who played 614 times in the 1960s and 70s, in the club’s history.

Even Iribar might not have saved Lewandowski’s opener after the striker was fed by Fermin Lopez, brilliantly scooping over current Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon to put Barca ahead and rack up the Catalans’ 100th league goal of the season.

It also brought up a century of goals for Lewandowski in a Barcelona shirt since joining in 2022 from Bayern Munich, and another was soon to follow.

Three minutes later Lewandowski nodded in at the back post after a corner was flicked into his path.

Lewandowski missed two good chances in the second half as Barca tried to stretch their lead and sign off in style.

In the Barcelona goal, Inaki Pena showed sharp reactions to tip a ball against the bar as a Pau Cubarsi deflection headed towards his own goal.

Barcelona’s 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal forced a smart save at his near post from Simon.

The Catalans got their third when Dani Olmo won and then converted a penalty in stoppage time.

