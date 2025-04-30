Barau, Dangiwa, Walson-Jack, others for housing summit in Abuja

FILE IMAGE

By Henry Obetta

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, head of the Federation’s civil service, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, and other top government officials, industry experts, and key stakeholders are set to gather in Abuja for a summit to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit.

The one-day summit, put together by Goland Housing Initiative in conjunction with the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Programme, Tagged Renewed Hope: A Fulfilled Hope, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Goland Construction Nigeria Limited, Effiom Hogan, is scheduled to be held in Abuja on Thursday, May 8. Hogan said the summit will bring together policymakers, including former Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike.

According to Hogan, Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite will attend as a Special Guest of Honour and deliver the keynote address. Six state governors are also billed to attend alongside major players in the housing and construction sectors.

A source at the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Programme disclosed that the federal government is committed to finding an urgent solution to the nation’s housing deficit and charting a path to housing development. The source added that the forum will explore bold policy reforms, innovative financing models, and robust public-private partnerships to unlock the potential of affordable housing across the country.

The six state governors are: Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State; Malam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State; Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State; Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State; Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State; and Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State.

Other guest speakers include the Chief Executive Officer of Toslad Group, Tosin Ladejobi; Ms. Anekwe Njideka Doris; and the chairman of T-Pumpy Concept, Akintayo Adaralegbe. Mrs Walson-Jack, will serve as co-host of the event.

Effiom Hogan described the event as a “strategic intervention” that aims to move beyond rhetoric and deliver actionable solutions. He said, “This summit is about galvanising the will and resources necessary to provide Nigerians with dignified, affordable homes. It’s time we moved from talk to tangible transformation. The summit will produce a unified roadmap to drive large-scale investment in the housing sector while promoting regulatory reforms to make homeownership more accessible for millions of Nigerians.”