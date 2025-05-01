Baobab Plus Nigeria secures DARES grant to expand energy access in rural communities

By Sunday Nwafor

In a major step toward advancing Nigeria’s national electrification agenda, Baobab+ Nigeria has secured a grant under the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) Project — a $750 million World Bank-funded initiative managed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The DARES Project aims to bring clean, reliable electricity to 17.5 million Nigerians, addressing the pressing energy needs of over 90 million citizens who currently lack access to power. Under the Standalone Solar Systems (SAS) component of the project, Baobab+ joins seven other private sector companies in deploying thousands of solar home systems and productive-use appliances, primarily in rural and peri-urban communities.

Speaking at the official grant signing ceremony in Abuja, Kolawole Osinowo, CEO of Baobab+ Nigeria, highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative.

“This is almost a historic day for us. We’ve been working toward this for months, and it’s finally coming to fruition. For Baobab+, this is not just about energy access — it’s about economic development. We are fully committed to reaching the most remote areas and closing the energy access gap.”

With over 70,000 households already equipped, Baobab+ Nigeria is known for delivering innovative, life-enhancing solar solutions. Its participation in DARES represents more than technology deployment — it underscores a broader mission of community transformation, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

The DARES Project is a key component of the Nigeria Electrification Programme (NEP), designed to catalyze private sector investment in off-grid energy solutions. Supported by the World Bank and coordinated by REA, the project also contributes to Mission 300 — a global initiative to bring electricity to 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

As Nigeria moves steadily toward achieving universal energy access, Baobab+ Nigeria reaffirms its dedication to powering opportunity — one household, one business, and one community at a time.