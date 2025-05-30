Bandits in Kwara: ‘Rescue my constituency’ – Rep member appeals to Tinubu, Gov AbdulRasaq, IG

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Adamu Saba representing Edu//Moro/Patigi of Kwara state in the National Assembly, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, Director of DSS and other security agencies to urgently assist in rescuing his constituency from the incessant attacks of bandits and kidnappers.

The lawmaker who said he has been deeply traumatised and saddened about the development commiserates with the families, relations and friends of the victims.

He also appealed for calm, assuring that peace would be returned to the affected communities in no distant time.

He recalls that recently In the Tashagi community, in Edu local government area, a Cattle rearer was killed in his residence, while five of his children abducted by the gunmen are nowhere to be found.

In Gbugbu community, along Ndeji road, another community in his constituency, he said a businessman who was kidnapped with his manager by gunmen has not been released for more than two weeks after their abduction.

The lawmaker in a statement he made available to journalists in Ilorin by his Special Assistant on Digital Media Bello Hamidu expressed concern that the development has caused serious safety concerns in the affected communities and also thrown the residents into mourning.

“Infact, as we speak, they’re asking for more ransom and threatening to harm the victims.” he said in the statement .

According to him, “my people can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, to go to farm for their means of livelihood is now difficult for the fear of being attacked.

“My people can no longer freely go to do their legitimate businesses, it’s that bad.

“This is not acceptable, and this kind inhuman and criminal activities can no longer be accepted, something needs to be done urgently to return situation to normalcy in my constituency.”

The lawmaker said, “I’m appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,our performing Governor, and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF)Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq CON and the efficient Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to quickly come to our rescue in my constituency, situation is really bad, about the activities of bandits and Kidnappers.

“This development is unacceptable in any community and surely cannot continue to happen.”the lawmaker further said in the statement.

Saba also sympathised with residents of the community at this trying period over the saddening development, assuring that he would collaborate with the state and federal governments to ensure that the security of lives and properties are secured, not only in the community, but in the entire constituency.