Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Shallipopi, others nominated for 2025 BET awards

The full list of nominees for the 2025 BET Awards was officially released on Thursday, spotlighting a strong showing from Nigerian Afrobeats artistes.

Ayra Starr emerged as the most nominated among the Nigerian contingent, earning three nods in major categories: Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste, Best New Artiste, and Best International Act.

Tems followed with two nominations in the BET Her category, recognized for her inspirational tracks Burning and Hold On.

Rema, Burna Boy, and Shallipopi also secured spots on the prestigious list.

Burna Boy was nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artiste, Rema for Best International Act, and Shallipopi for Best New International Act.

Leading the overall pack is American rap icon Kendrick Lamar, who scored an impressive 10 nominations.

He is trailed by Drake, Future, Doechii, and GloRilla, each earning six nods.

The winners will be announced during the star-studded live ceremony on June 9 at the Peacock Theatre in

Los Angeles, which will be broadcast on BET.

Vanguard News