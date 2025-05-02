Ayo Adebanjo was Nigeria’s gladiator of truth — AfDB boss

Adebanjo

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN— PRESIDENT of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday, described late Pa Ayo Adebanjo as ‘Nigeria’s Gladiator of Truth,’ adding that his impact on the nation was profound and enduring.

Adesina, in a tribute by his Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation, Professor Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, noted that “To live long is one thing; to live long and impactfully is another.”

He emphasised that Adebanjo’s life was a testament to impactful living, as he dedicated himself to the fight for a better Nigeria, advocating the rights of the marginalised and the voiceless.

Reflecting on Adebanjo’s legacy, Adesina said: “Your words like coals of fire will continue to burn in our national consciousness,” highlighting the lasting significance of Adebanjo’s commitment to truth and justice.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo was not just a leader; he was the conscience of our nation. Your memory lives on. Thank you for being such a great inspiration and for departing with great honour.”