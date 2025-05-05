AYCF, NAN reaffirm support for Defence minister Matawalle

Matawalle

…Urge President Tinubu to Ignore Calls for His Removal

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Awareness Network (NAN) have reaffirmed their support for the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, amid reports of an impending press conference allegedly aimed at calling for his dismissal.

In a joint statement signed by AYCF President Yerima Shettima and NAN Chairman Salihu Sulaimon, the groups described Matawalle as a “beacon of hope” and a “formidable pillar of support” for President Bola Tinubu in the North-West region.

They commended Matawalle’s strategic approach to national defense and his efforts in fostering synergy among security agencies to combat insecurity. The groups urged President Tinubu to disregard what they termed a “planned attack” and to continue supporting Matawalle’s contributions to national security.

The statement read in part: “Minister Matawalle has proven to be a pivotal ally and strategist for President Tinubu in the North-West, significantly bolstering the administration’s influence in the region. His unwavering support has helped consolidate the President’s political base in this critical electoral zone, presenting a strong counter to the fragmented opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.”

Highlighting Matawalle’s political acumen and regional appeal, the groups said his presence in the Defence Ministry has helped stabilize the ruling party and advance security initiatives despite growing political tension.

“Under his leadership, the Ministry of Defence has launched critical initiatives addressing Nigeria’s complex security landscape. His collaborative approach has improved coordination among security agencies, yielding notable progress in the fight against insurgency and banditry,” the statement added.

The groups expressed concern over what they called “malicious attempts” to discredit Matawalle with baseless allegations, which they believe are driven by political rivalry rather than facts.

“It is disheartening to witness efforts to undermine a public servant who has consistently prioritized the welfare and security of Nigerians. These allegations lack any substantive evidence and represent a broader pattern of political maneuvering designed to distract from urgent national issues,” they said.

They stressed the importance of unity and collaboration, particularly in matters of national defense, and urged citizens—especially in the North-West—to remain vigilant and resist politically motivated attacks on public officials working for the nation’s good.

“We, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum and the Northern Awareness Network, reiterate our steadfast support for Minister Bello Mohammed Matawalle. We call on President Tinubu to continue backing his efforts in fortifying national defense. Political distractions must not be allowed to derail the progress made or endanger the security of our people,” the statement concluded.