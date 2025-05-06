Delta Speaker, 21 House of Assembly members defect to APC

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – Twenty-two members of the Delta State House of Assembly, including the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, have formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mass defection took place during plenary on Tuesday.

Announcing the development, Speaker Guwor revealed that he had received 22 letters—including his own—formally notifying the House of the lawmakers’ decision to switch allegiance from the PDP to the APC.

According to him, the lawmakers cited the instability in the PDP’s national leadership and the ongoing factional crisis within the party’s South-South zonal executive as key reasons for their defection.