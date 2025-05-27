Attempt to bomb Abuja Barracks foiled as IED explodes, kills carrier, injures 2

•Police commence forensic analysis

By: Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA-Attempts by yet-to-be-identified person to carry improvised explosive devices, IED, into Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory and cause havoc, yesterday, failed as vigilant military police and intelligence personnel prevented the carrier from entering the facility.

Consequently, the IED exploded as the military personnel who were suspicious of the load the carrier was carrying directed him to move away from the military checkpoint far off, close to the bridge bypass.

Sources told Vanguard that it was seconds after, that the IED exploded killing the carrier and injuring two unfortunate victims who were taken to the hospital in a military facility for treatment.

At press time yesterday, the Nigerian military had yet to issue a statement regarding the explosion

But confirming the incident, the Police in Abuja said there was an explosion near the Mararaba – Nyanya bypass, adding that one person who sustained injuries as a result of the explosion, had been taken to hospital for treatment, while the scene of the incident had been cordoned off for forensic analysis.

Spokesman of FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said in a statement: “On May 26, 2025, at approximately 2:50 pm, the FCT police command received a distress report regarding an explosion along Mararaba-Nyanya bypass.

“Upon receipt of the report, officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, EOD, unit were immediately deployed to the scene.

“The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents.

“One male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

“A comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

“The FCT police command urges members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as there is currently no cause for alarm.

“Residents are also enjoined to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons, objects, or movements to the nearest police station.’’