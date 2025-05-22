Attacks: Idoma Traditional Council orders herdsmen out of Benue South

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Following the recent wanton attacks and killings in the southern Senatorial District of Benue state by suspected armed herders, the Idoma Area Traditional Council, IATC, has ordered herders to vacate all farms in the zone to enable farmers to commence cultivation of crops.

The directive followed a similar one by the Tiv Area Traditional Council, TATC, which ordered herders to vacate Tiv land.

The IATC issued the order in a resolution at the end of its emergency meeting with Local Government Council Chairmen in Idoma land, presided over by the Och’Idoma, HRM Dr. John Odogbo, in Otukpo.

In the resolution signed by the Council Secretary, Uloko Adegbe, the Council expressed grief over the heinous act of violence perpetrated by armed herdsmen that resulted in the tragic loss of lives in the Idoma Kingdom,

While commending the government’s efforts to address the situation, the Royal fathers urged “continued and intensified cooperation and political will, suggesting that more strategic actions and resources are necessary to fully secure our homeland.

“It is therefore unanimously agreed that the state government should discuss and prevail on Fulani herdsmen to vacate all farmlands to enable farmers to resume their agricultural activities without threat or intimidation. All armed herders must be persuaded and directed to leave the area immediately to prevent further conflicts.

“All residents and stakeholders are urged to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and promptly report any suspicious activities to support peace efforts and prevent further violence.”

The Council urged the government to ensure increased security patrols, deploy additional security personnel to vulnerable areas, and conduct conflict resolution training to deter future violence in the District.

It also reminded law enforcement agencies that the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition Law was still in force, hence the need to arrest and prosecute anyone who violates the law “no matter how high or low they could be, to instill sanity in the state. No one is above the law.”

While urging Local Government Council Chairmen in the District to ensure full compliance with the resolutions, the Council also emphasized that “the Federal and State Governments should show the political will to implement these resolutions by strengthen the security architecture in Idoma Land and Benue State in general.”

