Attack in Onuimo, Okigwe: We are combing the forest — Imo Police

The Nigeria Police Force

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — The Imo State Police Command has confirmed that its operatives, alongside the military and other security agencies, are combing the forests in search of gunmen who attacked and set ablaze over six trucks and private vehicles in Onuimo and parts of Okigwe Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State on Thursday.

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri while addressing the recent spate of attacks in the state. He stated that the police believe the suspects are hiding in the forest, alleging that the attacks were carried out by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Explaining further, Okoye said: “The Imo State Police Command, working in synergy with the Military, Department of State Services (DSS), and other sister security agencies, has launched a coordinated manhunt for criminal elements suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN. These armed miscreants attacked unsuspecting commuters along the Okigwe-Owerri Road in the early hours of Thursday, 8th May 2025.”

According to him, the attackers, operating in three separate groups, blocked the highway between Umunna in Onuimo LGA and parts of Okigwe LGA around 5:00 AM. They shot sporadically, causing panic and chaos, and set vehicles—including trucks and motorcycles—ablaze. Tragically, there were reports of human casualties resulting from the ambush.

“Responding swiftly to the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, led a joint tactical team of the Police, Army, DSS, and other security agencies to the scene. The team provided immediate support to victims and initiated a comprehensive operation to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects responsible for this heinous attack,” Okoye stated.

The Police further confirmed that a full-scale search and cordon operation is currently ongoing, with security operatives combing nearby forests and surrounding areas where the suspects are believed to be hiding.

“The Commissioner has assured the public that the operation will continue until all perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice,” Okoye added.

Condemning the attack in the strongest terms and describing it as a cowardly act of terror, CP Aboki Danjuma called on residents of Imo State to remain calm, law-abiding, and security-conscious. He also urged citizens to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and timely information that could aid ongoing operations.

“The Imo State Police Command, together with its security partners, remains fully committed to restoring normalcy and safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and road users across the state,” the statement concluded.