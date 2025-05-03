Atletico Madrid held at Alaves in dull Liga draw

Atletico Madrid’s Norwegian forward #09 Alexander Sorloth (R) kicks the ball next to Alaves’ Argentine defender #14 Nahuel Tenaglia during the Spanish league football match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria on May 3, 2025. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Atletico Madrid were held to a dull 0-0 draw at relegation-battling Alaves on Saturday in La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side have little to play for in the final weeks of the season, sitting third with Champions League qualification virtually assured and leaders Barcelona nine points ahead of them.

Alaves, however, moved provisionally 16th, three points clear of the relegation zone with an important point against their illustrious visitors.

Julian Alvarez was sent off in the only moment to get pulses racing in the first half when he connected high on Argentine compatriot Facundo Garces’ leg, but the referee downgraded his red card to yellow after a VAR review.

Simeone took off his son Giuliano and Antoine Griezmann as he looked for more energy, bringing on Samuel Lino and regular super-sub Alexander Sorloth.

Antonio Sivera saved a Lino long-range effort, Atletico’s first shot on target, with around 20 minutes remaining as what had been a soporific battle burst belatedly into life.

Jan Oblak made a superb low stop to thwart Kike Garcia from close range as Eduardo Caudet’s hosts almost found a way through.

Sivera clawed out a Clement Lenglet effort and Angel Correa could not convert at the end of a swift counter-attack as Atletico threatened but could not find a winner.

AFP