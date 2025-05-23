Photos: Atiku, Sambo visit Aregbesola in Osun

Atiku Abubakar and Rauf Aregbesola. Credit: X/ Atiku Abubaka

Two former vice presidents, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, paid a courtesy visit on Friday to former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, at his country residence in Ilesa, Osun State.

The visit came just hours ahead of the coronation of the 49th Owa Obokun and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

A video shared by Atiku on his X handle showed him driving into Aregbesola’s home, where the former governor warmly received him. The duo were then seen walking into the residence together, accompanied by their supporters.

“Breakfast time at the residence of former Governor of Osun State, Engr Rauf Aregbesola,” Atiku captioned the video.

The meeting drew several notable Osun political figures, including former APC state chairman Lowo Adebiyi, Chairman of Omoluabi Progressives Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, former Secretary to the State Government Moshood Adeoti, and ex-House of Assembly Speaker Najeem Salaam.

Atiku’s visit to Aregbesola comes amid growing efforts by opposition politicians to build coalitions ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a separate post earlier, Atiku shared his arrival at the Akure Airport in Ondo State, writing: “I was warmly received by stakeholders on arrival at the Akure Airport in Ondo State, ahead of the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup today.”

Below are more pictures from the visit:

Arrival

From left: Aregbesola, Atiku and Sambo.

Sambo

Aregbesola and Atiku