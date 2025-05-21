Atiku calls for strategic partnerships to unlock Taraba’s investment potential

Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called for a robust public-private partnership model to unlock the vast economic potential of Taraba State, widely known as “Nature’s Gift to the Nation.” He made this call while delivering a keynote address at the Taraba State Investment Forum in Jalingo on Tuesday.

Commending Governor Agbu Kefas for convening the event, Atiku lauded the state government’s efforts to create a prosperous, united, and secure Taraba through economic diversification and sustainable development. He emphasized that no Nigerian state can independently finance its development aspirations, noting that strategic alliances with domestic and international investors are critical to bridging the gap.

“Attracting private investments—both foreign and local—is essential for resource mobilization, job creation, infrastructure development, and overall economic transformation,” Atiku said. “Private investments can help Taraba maximize its agricultural, solid minerals, and industrial potential while supporting social infrastructure like education and healthcare.”

Highlighting the economic potential of the state, the former Vice President listed six key benefits of private investment, including increased internally generated revenue, technology transfer, human capital development, and poverty reduction through equitable resource distribution.

To successfully attract and sustain investment, Atiku outlined eight key policy guidelines the Taraba State Government should adopt:

A Clear Investment Strategy: Define sectoral priorities like agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Policy Stability: Avoid policy inconsistencies that discourage investor confidence.

Peace and Security: Maintain social harmony and civic engagement to reduce conflict and create a secure investment climate.

Institutional Efficiency: Empower MDAs and simplify processes through a one-stop-shop investment agency.

Infrastructure Development: Invest in sustainable infrastructure to improve the business environment and enhance quality of life.

Incentive Framework: Offer and deliver tax and non-tax incentives that are investor-friendly and timely.

Skilled Workforce: Prioritize Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to build a productive labor force.

Community Engagement: Conduct stakeholder consultations before and after project commencement to ensure buy-in and continuity.

Atiku warned that even well-intentioned investment efforts often falter due to lack of grassroots involvement or poor policy execution.

He concluded with a call to action: “I urge all participants to seize the opportunity to explore strategic investments across sectors—from agriculture and infrastructure to solid minerals and tourism. Taraba State offers immense promise, and with a proactive and visionary leadership in place, the time to invest is now.”

The Taraba Investment Forum brought together investors, policymakers, and development partners to chart a new course for the state’s economic growth. The event is seen as a critical step in positioning Taraba as a hub of opportunity in the Nigerian economic landscape.