At midterm, Gov. Kefas thanks critics, shifts focus from promises to delivery

Gov Kefas Agbu

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

As he marks the halfway point of his first term, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has expressed gratitude to his critics for keeping his administration accountable and focused on results.

Speaking at a town hall meeting commemorating his midterm in office, Governor Kefas said the time for promises was over, and his government is now focused on delivering tangible outcomes for the people of Taraba.

According to the governor, the first two years of his tenure were devoted to laying a solid foundation, and the remaining years will be dedicated to fulfilling his campaign pledges.

Highlighting achievements so far, Kefas pointed to his administration’s sweeping reforms in the education sector. He emphasized that basic and secondary education has been made free and compulsory, with uniforms, school sandals, bags, tablets, and books procured and ready for distribution across the state.

He also provided an update on the construction of 60 model schools—currently underway in all 16 local government areas—and promised to keep the public informed with regular progress reports.

On agriculture, Governor Kefas reiterated his commitment to supporting farmers and engaging youth in mechanized farming. He noted that incentives and partnerships secured during the state’s first international investment summit, TARAVEST, would be vital to driving this initiative.

“I am building a Taraba where governance is measured not by sentiment but by results,” he said. “In these two years, it is evident that Taraba is now on the right track, and we are leading with discipline, technology, and a good heart.”

The governor also promised to remain accessible and responsive to the needs of the people. “I pledge to be a governor who shows up in times of progress and pain. One who is not perfect, but present and sensitive to your voices,” he added.

To his critics, Kefas offered sincere appreciation: “To our critics who have constructively challenged us, we say thank you.”

While acknowledging that not all challenges have been resolved, the governor assured citizens that efforts are ongoing to improve the state’s situation. He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prompt salary payments and the continuation of civil service reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency.