ASUU demands action over 2009 FG/ASUU agreement, threatens nationwide strike

ASUU wants Nigerians to reject Tax Bills 2024

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Federal Government to honour the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement or face a nationwide industrial action.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, issued this warning during a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

He stressed the importance of the government fulfilling its promises and addressing the worsening conditions in Nigerian universities.

According to Piwuna, nine critical issues remain unresolved, including the stalled renegotiation process since 2017.

He mentioned withheld salaries from the 2022 strike and unpaid entitlements linked to the contentious Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Piwuna also criticised the delayed release of revitalisation funds and earned academic allowances due to government inaction.

In spite of promises to inject ₦150 billion into universities and adjust irregular allowances by 2026, he said these commitments remain unfulfilled.

He highlighted the marginalisation of ASUU members at state institutions such as Kogi State University and Lagos State University.

According to him, victimisation, salary denial, and job insecurity persist in those universities, undermining staff morale.

On university autonomy, he said political interference has compromised the selection of leaders, citing Nnamdi Azikiwe and Abuja universities as examples.

Piwuna warned that universities are becoming battlegrounds for political and economic interests, which he described as unacceptable.

He called for a national rebirth through education, saying it is vital for Nigeria’s transformation and prosperity.

To address the crisis, he proposed a national education summit focusing on funding, autonomy, and academic welfare.

“Education empowers citizens, drives innovation, and instils values. Without it, development is impossible,” Piwuna said.

He reaffirmed ASUU’s commitment to reforming Nigerian universities and urged patriotic Nigerians and global allies to support their struggle.

“Our universities should be centres for solutions to national challenges.

“We are open to dialogue but will not tolerate further erosion of our rights,” Piwuna said.