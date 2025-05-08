Assurance Microfinance Bank marks milestone in financial empowerment and community development

By Nnasom David

Since its establishment in October 2019, Assurance Microfinance Bank has steadily emerged as a key player in Nigeria’s financial services landscape, offering critical support to micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) often overlooked by conventional banks.

Founded by David Akpimegin, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in banking and project management, the institution was born out of a mission to promote financial inclusion, particularly for underserved entrepreneurs and low-income earners.

> “Our vision from day one has been to create a reliable financial platform that encourages savings, provides affordable business loans, and supports wealth creation for MSMEs,” said Akpimegin, who currently serves as the bank’s managing director.

In just under six years, Assurance Microfinance Bank has extended its services to thousands of individuals and small business owners through business loans, savings plans, and financial literacy programs. Its efforts have played a significant role in promoting entrepreneurship, reducing unemployment, and boosting economic resilience at the grassroots level.

The bank’s initiatives include strategic mentorship programs, women empowerment seminars, and youth leadership training, all aimed at improving financial literacy and self-sufficiency among Nigeria’s working population. The bank has so far organized and participated in over 50 outreach events, helping to build trust and engagement within the communities it serves.

> “We understand the real-life struggles small business owners face in accessing credit,” Akpimegin said. “That’s why we focus on building meaningful relationships and offering services tailored to their unique needs.”

The institution has also created numerous job opportunities, particularly for young professionals, while supporting community development projects that contribute to social welfare and economic growth.

Akpimegin, who holds multiple academic degrees—including an MBA and two M.Sc. degrees from UK universities—is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Public Governance and Leadership at the University of Abuja. He is a certified microfinance banker and a member of several professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the Chartered Management Institute (UK).

In his dual role as a financial leader and public mentor, Akpimegin continues to champion the cause of inclusive banking.

> “We are not just building a bank. We are building a movement for empowerment, dignity, and economic justice,” he stated.

As Assurance Microfinance Bank looks toward national expansion, its leadership reiterates its commitment to empowering Nigerians through trust-based financial services.