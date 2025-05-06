Army, NAFDAC partner to eliminate fake drugs, food in South-East

The Nigerian Army has pledged to intensify its collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to eliminate fake and unwholesome drugs, food, and cosmetics across the South-East region.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye gave the assurance on Tuesday while receiving a NAFDAC delegation at the Division headquarters in Enugu.

The delegation was led NAFDAC Director of the agency’s South-East operations, Dr Martins Iluyomade.

Olatoye commended NAFDAC for playing a critical role in securing lives through its regulatory mandate.

He assured the agency of the Army’s continued support in enforcement operations.

“As directed by Army Headquarters, we will continue to give you maximum security and even partner to do more,” Olatoye said.

“We also urge you to share confidential security information with us to help curb other forms of criminality.”

The GOC expressed concern over suspected illegal trade practices in Mammy Markets within military barracks, calling for NAFDAC’s intervention to sanitise the markets.

“We are requesting enforcement within our barracks and are ready to support you whenever you are set,” he added.

In response, Iluyomade expressed appreciation for the Army’s support during recent enforcement activities in major drug markets across the South-East, which led to the seizure and destruction of fake products worth over N1 trillion.

He welcomed the proposed collaboration on Mammy Markets, noting that NAFDAC would first conduct sensitisation workshops for traders and military personnel on identifying fake and unwholesome products.

The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative plaques and a group photograph.