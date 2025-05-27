Army detains female soldier in connection with theft allegation – Official

The Nigerian Army says a female soldier, Cpl. Amina Maidoki, is currently under investigation in connection with allegations of conduct inconsistent with the core values of the Nigerian army.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, in a statement on Tuesday, said the soldier was in detention in connection with an allegation of theft.

Anele said the army, as a professional military institution, was guided by extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act (Cap A20 LFN 2004), internal regulations, and the highest standards of military ethics.

“Consequently, her temporary detention is by the lawful procedures stipulated for service personnel.

“It is important to note that disciplinary measures within the Nigerian Army are not arbitrary.

“They are governed by due process, and all personnel are entitled to procedural fairness.

“The ongoing investigation into this matter is being conducted with the utmost regard for Corporal Maidoki’s legal and human rights, and she continues to receive appropriate welfare in line with military standards,” she said.

Anele denied any allegation of unlawful detention or denial of legal representation, adding that such claims were false and were simply to mislead the public and draw undue sentiments.

She urged the public to disregard what she described as “false submissions.

According to her, the Nigerian army acknowledges the concerns of Cpl. Maidoki’s family and sympathises with the emotional toll this may cause.

She assured that the army remained open to lawful communication and engagement provided such interactions align with the operational and investigative procedures currently in place.

“The Nigerian army ensures that the rights of all accused are respected irrespective of the persons involved.

“However, no individual is above the law or exempt from military discipline.

“Allegations of misconduct must be addressed thoroughly and lawfully to preserve the integrity, cohesion, and effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

“We urge the general public and media to refrain from speculative commentary and allow the ongoing internal processes to run without interference.

“Updates will be provided at the appropriate time, in line with our commitment to transparency and accountability,” she added.