Army confirms no casualties in Giwa Barracks explosions, blames heatwave

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following multiple explosions at an ammunition storage facility in Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, on Wednesday night, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has assured the public that the situation is under control and there is no cause for alarm.

The explosions, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on April 30, 2025, triggered panic among residents living near the barracks. Many fled their homes in fear as the loud blasts echoed through the area.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at Maimalari Cantonment, Major General Abubakar explained that the explosions were caused by extreme heat currently affecting Borno and other parts of the country, which impacted the ammunition storage facility.

He stated that the situation was swiftly contained through the coordinated efforts of military firefighters, the Federal Fire Service, and the Borno State Fire Service, with support from various security agencies. Nearby civilians were also relocated for their safety.

To assess the extent of the incident and support rescue efforts, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, along with the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command, conducted aerial surveillance over the blast site and surrounding Maiduguri metropolis.

Troops were also deployed to secure the area and prevent any potential criminal exploitation of the incident.

Abubakar noted that all emergency protocols were promptly activated and that the Borno State Government was immediately informed. He added that a full review of ammunition storage facilities would be conducted to mitigate future risks posed by high temperatures.

“No lives were lost, and no injuries were reported. Operation Hadin Kai remains a people-centric mission, focused on safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerian citizens,” the commander emphasized.