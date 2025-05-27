Army confirms killing of scores of terrorists in Marte failed attack

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theatre Commander, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has confirmed that scores of terrorists who attempted to infiltrate New Marte community in Borno state were neutralised by own troops.

The confirmation was made by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Captain Reuben Kuvangiya via a statement on Tuesday.

It reads: “In a well-coordinated operation by ground forces bolstered by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized in a foiled attack on their location in New Marte, Borno State. The failed attack took place in the early hours of May 27, 2025, when insurgents attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location in New Marte.

“A firefight ensued, and reinforcements from 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and 134 Special Forces Battalion, swiftly mobilised to the location, engaging the terrorists with heavy gunfire.

“The Air Component provided immediate Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, as well as offensive fire support, leading to the decimation of several fleeing terrorists. Regrettably, two soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Significantly, troops during exploitation of the general area, recovered one of the Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device SUV abandoned by the terrorists during pursuit by troops, including several motorcycles conveying the terrorists destroyed by the precision air strikes of the Air Component of OPHK. Troops also discovered lifeless bodies of the terrorists, with traces of blood on their withdrawal routes, further suggesting more casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

“In a related development, some terrorists also met their waterloo, receiving a bloody nose from the gallant troops, when they made a daring attempt to attack the Foward Operating Base at Kumshe.

“Consequently, the resilient and determined troops have vowed to keep terrorists on the back foot and deny them freedom of action.

“The collaborative effort demonstrates the renewed jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism, geared towards bringing lasting peace to enable socio-economic activities thrive in the North East region, in line with the mandate of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’. Reuben stated.