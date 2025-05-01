Armoury Explosions: Theatre Commander warns Borno residents against picking unknown particles

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following multiple explosions at the Giwa Barracks armoury in Maiduguri on Wednesday night, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has issued a warning to residents to avoid picking up unknown objects or fragments in the affected areas.

The warning is particularly directed at residents of Jiddari Polo, Fori, and surrounding communities in Maiduguri metropolis, where debris and unexploded ordnances may have been dispersed during the incident.

The explosions, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., caused panic across the city, with residents fleeing their homes in fear. The military later attributed the incident to extreme heat conditions triggering the explosions within the armoury.

Major General Abubakar, who visited the scene on Thursday for an on-the-spot assessment, was accompanied by senior military officers including the Commanding Officer of 73 Battalion, Lt. Col. N. Dalha, and Commander of the Joint Investigation Centre (JIC), Colonel Ahmad.

He expressed appreciation for the swift response of troops, as well as federal and state fire services, in containing the fire, which destroyed the armoury facility.

“The situation is under control, and there is no cause for panic,” General Abubakar assured. “However, I urge residents, especially those in areas close to the barracks, to avoid picking up any unknown particles or fragments. Some of these may be dangerous and unexploded.”

He also encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious items, persons, or activity to security authorities. Reports can be made via the emergency number 09026959597 or through the nearest security outfit.