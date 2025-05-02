Arewa youths urge Tinubu to discard calls for emergency rule in Zamfara

…hails Tinubu over improvement of security in parts of northern Nigeria

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – YOUTH under the auspices of the Arewa Youth Vanguard, AYV, yesterday, called on President Bola Tinubu to discard calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in Zamfara State.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, Arewa Rights and Dignity Coalition, Lawal Dantala Mani, they alleged that the groups calling for emergency rule in Zamfara are sponsored by high profile politicians, and described it as uncalled for and unacceptable.

According to Mani, there is significant improvement of security in parts of the North including the dreaded Abuja-Kaduna highway and others, therefore, it is mischievous for anybody to single out Zamfara for emergency rule, which he acknowledged that the security agencies have tremendously improved security in Zamfara State with recent measures and efforts to rid the State of bandits and terrorists.

He said: “These groups have called for the imposition of emergency rule in Zamfara State and have demanded the resignation of the senior Defence Minister, Badaru Abubakar. Such calls are not only misguided but also reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of the dynamics of security governance in Nigeria.

“It is evident that some individuals are weaponizing the successes of the Nigerian Defence Forces to further their ambitions, hoping to ascend to higher political positions without regard for the implications of their actions on the government they serve and the national security of our beloved country.

“First and foremost, we challenge the writers of the statement to elucidate the precise authority over Nigeria’s security assets. It is imperative to understand that the command and control of the Army, Police, and other security agencies fall solely under the purview of the federal government.

“This fundamental structure of governance is enshrined in our constitution, and it is therefore, disconcerting for a high-ranking defence official casting doubt on the established framework that governs our national security.

“Is the plight of the people in Zamfara more significant than that of their compatriots in these states, who have endured similar or even more severe security threats? Such selective attention to regions in distress undermines the collective struggle of all Nigerians against insecurity and sends a troubling message about the motives behind these calls.

“It is worth noting that the narrative surrounding security in Nigeria is not as bleak as some would have us believe. The recent improvements in security across many parts of Northern Nigeria, including the Kaduna-Abuja highway, where citizens can now travel without the paralyzing fear that once gripped them, is a testament to the efforts of our security forces.

“These achievements should be acknowledged and celebrated rather than undermined by calls for emergency measures that could further destabilize the region.

“The actions raise serious concerns about the credibility and integrity of the government he serves. It is curious that a Minister of State for Defence would undermine the very government that appointed him. Such behavior not only erodes public trust but also jeopardizes the collective efforts being made to combat insecurity in our nation.

“The AYV is deeply concerned about the implications of such actions. By calling for emergency rule, it is not only sowing discord but also undermining the credibility of our national security framework.

“The statements raise alarms about the potential for political opportunism, especially when set against the backdrop of the broader security challenges faced by several states across the nation.

“We must sound a warning regarding the dangers of appointing individuals who lack the requisite competence and experience to serve in critical roles within our government. When individuals are driven by greed for power and excessive ambition, they risk undermining the very institutions they are meant to protect and serve.

“This is particularly troubling in the context of national security, where the stakes are incredibly high, and the consequences of mismanagement can be dire. The AYV urges the government to be vigilant in its appointments, ensuring that those who hold positions of authority are not only qualified but also committed to the welfare of the nation.

“In light of this, the AYV calls upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, and the Defence Ministry to take immediate steps to restore law and order in the state.

“Such actions must be accompanied by a thorough investigation into the allegations of the involvement of top government appointees in the misinformation and manipulation that threaten the integrity of our security forces.”